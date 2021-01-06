A bagged salad packaging mistake can lead to ‘serious or life-threatening’ consequences

Two lots of Dole Sesame Asian Chopped Salad Kits were recalled in California, Texas and seven other states after a packing mistake created a food allergy danger.

As Dole described in its FDA-posted recall notice, the dressing and topping kit designed for a different product wound up in this one. This dressing and topping kit has egg. The one that’s supposed to be with these kits doesn’t. So, egg is not included among the allergens listed in the ingredients.

If you have an egg allergy or might be serving this salad to someone with an egg allergy, this is a problem.

Boiler plate, but true line from notices for these kinds of recalls: “People who have an allergy to eggs may have a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product or products containing eggs.”

The recalled lot Nos. are B364016 and B364017, expiration date 1-15-2021 and they carry UPC code No. 0-71430-00035-9. They went to California, Texas, Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas, Idaho, Oklahoma, Oregon and Utah.

Return them to the store of purchase for a full refund or toss them out, if necessary.

Questions can be answered 24 hours a day by Dole at 800-356-3111.\