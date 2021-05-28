No more masks required at school. Manatee County School Board ends mask mandate

The School Board of Manatee County voted unanimously to end its district-wide mask mandate on Friday morning, a major step toward opening under “pre-COVID” operations in August.

Manatee’s five School Board members indicated on Tuesday that masks would soon be voluntary for students and district employees. However, after publishing a notice of intent to change the policy on April 30, the board was forced to follow its own bylaws and wait 28 days after publication to officially change the policy.

That moment came on Friday morning, when board members held a special meeting to cast their votes.

Friday’s decision followed mounting pressure from state leaders and Manatee County residents. Florida’s education commissioner, Richard Corcoran, sent a memo to all superintendents in mid-April, urging them to make masks optional in the upcoming 2021-22 school year.

And over the last two weeks, dozens of people packed the School Board chambers and demanded an end to the mask policy. Some of the protesters had children in local schools and others described themselves as taxpayers who opposed masks.

