Manatee School Board moves toward ending COVID-19 mask mandate

Though all five members of the Manatee County School Board voiced support for ending their mask mandate Tuesday evening, an official vote will have to wait until Friday, one day after students leave for summer break.

Charlie Kennedy, the school board’s chairman, made the announcement to dozens of people who attended Tuesday’s meeting in protest of the district-wide mask policy for students and district employees. Taking responsibility for the delay, Kennedy said it came down to a miscalculation.

On April 30, the school board published a “notice of intent to amend Policy 8450,” which includes the mask mandate. And according to its bylaws, the board is required to wait at least 28 days after publication to change the advertised policy.

Kennedy urged fellow board members to share their stance on Tuesday and to stick by their comments during Friday’s vote. After hours of public comment, including more than 20 calls to end the mandate, board members agreed to eliminate Section B of Policy 8450, a new section that board members created and approved last year to require masks.

Friday’s meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the School Support Center, 215 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. School board meetings are also broadcast live on Spectrum Channel 646 and Frontier Channel 39, along with the Manatee Schools Television website, mstv.us.

Tuesday’s discussion followed a recent announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which largely ended its mask recommendation for fully vaccinated people. Three vaccines are currently available in the U.S. and only one, the Pfizer-BioNTech, is available to children as young as 12.

Moderna also announced on Tuesday that its vaccine proved to be effective in children 12 to 17 years old. The company will apply for authorization to use the vaccine in adolescents by next month, according to a news release.