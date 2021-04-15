Manatee district to review mask policy as FL education commissioner ups pressure for change

As they face outside pressure from local and state officials, Manatee County school board members will soon review their district-wide mask policy.

Charlie Kennedy, the board chair, said he planned to include a policy discussion on the April 27 meeting agenda, satisfying a requirement that board members review their mask mandate at least every 90 days. The board last reviewed its policy and chose to continue the mandate on Feb. 9.

While the upcoming review was already planned, the controversial topic gained new life after Florida’s education commissioner, Richard Corcoran, called on school boards to make face coverings optional in the upcoming 2021-22 school year.

“Face coverings are a personal decision and certainly families and individuals should maintain their ability to make a decision that is unique to their circumstances,” Corcoran said in a memo on Wednesday. “Broad sweeping mandatory face covering policies serve no remaining good at this point in our schools.”

Kennedy described the memo as “political theater” during an interview on Thursday afternoon. More than 37% of Manatee County’s population was vaccinated, a trend that may continue through the summer and eliminate the need for mask mandates by August, when the new school year begins, he said.

The need for such a policy was dwindling and the commissioner, Kennedy said, was taking advantage of the positive momentum to “score political points.”

It was unclear whether the board majority would support ending or continuing the policy in late April. Vice-Chair James Golden could not be reached for comment on Thursday, nor could board member Gina Messenger, who has long favored voluntary masking over strict mandates.

Kennedy said he preferred to continue the mask mandate through this school year, which ends in late May, and to promptly end the policy after students leave for the summer, assuming the pandemic continues to lose its footing.

“The better we are with our mitigation techniques, the quicker we’re going to have our masks off,” he said. “We’re just about to pull into the driveway. Don’t take your seat belt off because we’re almost home.”

Scott Hopes, a school board member and epidemiologist, could not be reached for comment on Thursday. In a statement last February, Hopes said the mask mandate was allowing schools to remain open, especially as more students returned to campus and social distancing became more difficult.

“Our protocols are working,” Hopes said at the time. “We still have a prevalence and a high incidence rate of COVID in the community. The vaccine roll-out is slow because of the limited availability. A very small percentage of our population has been vaccinated.”

“Wearing masks is the most critical aspect of those protocols,” he continued.

It was possible that Hopes’ stance changed over the ensuing months, as COVID-19 vaccines became more widely available and eligibility opened to more people. It was also possible that Corcoran’s recent memo would carry weight with Hopes, who has described the education commissioner as a “great friend.”

Hopes — who recently took up a second job as the acting county government administrator — also faced recent pressure from Manatee Commissioner James Satcher, one of his new bosses at the county. Satcher addressed the board on Tuesday.

Despite a rule that all visitors wear a face covering during school board meetings, Satcher approached the microphone with a mask sagging below his mouth. He urged the school board to “unmask our children” in local schools.

“I’m not here as a commissioner at all,” he said. “I’m just here as a dad and a husband. As a dad, I’ve had the experience of waking up in the morning and I’ve got my 5-year-old and she’s crying over these masks.”

Satcher pointed to the growing number of vaccinated residents and the shrinking risk that students would become sick and endanger their elderly or high-risk family members.

Corcoran, the state’s education commissioner, echoed that message in his recent memo.

“Right now, our schools are safer than the communities at large,” Corcoran wrote. “This safety record should only increase next school year with the increased availability of vaccines. With this return, we ask that districts, which currently are implementing a mandated face covering policy, revise their policy to be voluntary for the 2021-2022 school year.”

As of Wednesday evening, the school district recorded 535 COVID-19 cases and at least 6,819 exposures in the current semester. An exposure means someone was in proximity to a sick student or employee for at least 15 minutes.

And throughout the entire county, the Florida Department of Health recorded 36,362 cases and 646 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the agency’s report on Wednesday.

Public health officials have urged the use of face coverings for most of the pandemic, especially before the roll-out of several COVID-19 vaccines. But policies on mandatory masking have led to heated debates among residents in Manatee County and throughout Florida.

That discussion was not made easier by Corcoran’s recent memo, board member Mary Foreman said on Thursday.

“We have relied on the CDC and the local health department on what to do,” she said. “Now we have someone in authority in the Department of Education that’s coming in and giving us their own directive or request. I think that puts the board in a difficult position.”