Manatee schools to reopen on Friday, after closing for Tropical Storm Eta

After initially closing schools and moving students to online learning during Tropical Storm Eta, the school district announced Thursday that classes would resume as normal on Friday.

Students will return to their usual learning format, whether it be in-person classes, online learning or the hybrid schedule, according to the district announcement.

“We would also like to thank our teachers, school staff and support employees for their constant flexibility and service to our students,” it read. “Whether facing COVID, a hurricane or any other challenges, Manatee County always rises to the occasion.”

Eta, which strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane before downgrading to a tropical storm, brought wind and heavy rain through Manatee County on Wednesday evening. The district announced that two shelters — one at Mills Elementary and one at Manatee High — would open to the public.

“Since some of our schools have been opened as shelters, we cannot bring students back to those campuses until the shelters are closed and cleaned,” the district said in a message to parents on Wednesday. “That being the case, all students in the School District of Manatee County are being asked to engage in eLearning this Thursday and Friday, November 12th and 13th.”

Mills had no occupants and Manatee High sheltered 30 people until 8:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, when the storm had passed and the weather settled. School officials then reversed course and decided to reopen on Friday, after “assessing, cleaning and evaluating all district facilities.”

We look forward to welcoming everyone back to school tomorrow,” the district said in Thursday’s announcement.

