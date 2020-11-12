No reports of major damage in Manatee from Eta. Bradenton Beach death blamed on storm

Tropical Storm Eta dumped about 9 inches of rain across Manatee County, causing some localized flooding.

Storm surge enhanced that problem along the coast, but meteorologists who worked through the night seem to agree that it could have been much worse.

Eta began to fall apart overnight with dry air tearing the western half of the storm apart. While rains were heavy at times, it came over several hour, lessening the liklihood that stormwater systems would be overwhelmed

Eta made landfall near Cedar Key early Thursday morning. The bulk of the weather was to the storm’s southeast with strong bands battering the west coast from Sarasota County to north of Pinellas County as Eta slowly encroached near the area for several hours.

The National Weather Service canceled tropical storm warnings early Thursday, as Eta tracked northwest across Florida and away from the area.

Sign up for the Hurricane Digest Stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts, advisories and other news during hurricane season. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Other advisories remain in effect, including a coastal flood advisory until 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon and a rip current warning that remains active until Friday morning.

Another shot from Palma Sola Bay. pic.twitter.com/aqzNhEGaqr — Bradenton Police (@BradentonPD) November 12, 2020

At least one death is being attributed to Eta. A Bradenton Beach man was electrocuted after apparent storm surge waters flooded his home. One firefighter was injured by electrical shock when first responders first attempted to enter the home.

Manatee County staff are beginning to assess any potential damage left by the storm.

Jacob Saur, Manatee County director of public safety, said there were no immediate reports of substantial damage. Saur noted there was some beach erosion on Anna Maria Island, primarily in the Coquina Beach area in Bradenton Beach.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

“That’s the only thing I know at the moment. We are sending out crews as we speak and are still gathering additional information,” Saur said Thursday morning.

The Bradenton Police Department tweeted out images overnight of areas along the Manatee River that showed Riverside Drive under water, though that road is prone to flooding.

Riverview Blvd is currently under water. pic.twitter.com/YL5Fk5NJmV — Bradenton Police (@BradentonPD) November 12, 2020

Thursday’s weather still calls for about a 50% of showers through Thursday afternoon with breezy conditions and a high of 83. Wind gusts could top out at about 21 mph.

Weather conditions are expected to improve throughout the day with a quiet night and sunny skies on Friday. It will be a warm weekend with highs in the mid 80s before a cold front moves into the area Sunday night lowering highs on Monday and Tuesday to the mid 70s with lows in the high 50s.

This is a developing story and will be updated.