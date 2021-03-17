Second teen charged with murder in fatal drive-by shooting in east Bradenton

Bradenton police have charged a second Palmetto teenager with second-degree murder in a fatal drive-by shooting in East Bradenton last week.

Police announced late Tuesday that Damian Felipe Perez, 15, “confessed to his role in the homicide.”

Perez’s arrest comes four days after police charged another 15-year-old, Luis Montesinos, also of Palmetto, with second-degree murder in the death of Antonio Aguirre.

About 10:20 p.m. on March 11, Aguirre, 20, was walking with some family members in the 700 block of 25th Street East in Bradenton, just a block away from his home, when someone in a passing vehicle opened fire. Aguirre was struck and killed.

The next morning, family told the Bradenton Herald that they knew who had shot Aguirre and that it stemmed from a fight that occurred in January at the Manatee County Fair. Police have not confirmed that information and continue to say the case is an active and ongoing investigation.

“I believe it was a set up,” his sister previously said. “They got him when he was least expecting it.”

Police said they will not release any further information at this time.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Andres Perez at 941-932-9322 or BPDTIPS@BRADENTONPD.com. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477.