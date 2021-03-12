Man found dead on Bradenton sidewalk. Cops investigating it as a homicide

Siren lights from patrol car. Getty Images/Stockphoto

The Bradenton police and Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Investigative Unit are investigating after a man was found dead on an East Bradenton sidewalk Thursday evening.

Police say Antonio Aguirre, 20, was found around 10:20 p.m., in the 700 block of 25th Street East. The death is being investigated as a homicide.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information can call Detective Andres Perez at 941-932-9322 or email BPDTIPS@BRADENTONPD.com. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477.

