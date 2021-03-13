15-year-old arrested in Thursday night’s drive-by killing of a Bradenton man

A 15-year-old Palmetto teen has been arrested in the Thursday night drive-by shooting that killed a 20-year-old Bradenton man.

According to the Bradenton Police Department, Luis Montesinos was arrested without incident by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday.

Detectives say Montesinos is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Antonio Aguirre on March 13 in the 700 block of 25th Street East, in east Bradenton.

Police are not releasing any further information at this time other than to say the investigation is ongoing.

Family members previously told the Bradenton Herald that Aguirre was walking with other family members around 10:20 p.m. on March 13 just a block from his family’s home when a vehicle drove by and two or three shots were fired from the vehicle before the suspects sped away.

The next morning, family and friends gathered around the blood-stained sidewalk where Aguirre was killed to offer prayers and console one another.

Aguirre’s sister told the Bradenton Herald that her brother was “full of life,” loved soccer and his family.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Andres Perez at 941-932-9322 or BPDTIPS@BRADENTONPD.com. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477.