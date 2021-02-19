Bradenton man in prison on multiple rape convictions now charged in 2012 double homicide

A Bradenton man currently in prison for raping a girl in 2011 and raping a 62-year-old woman in 2012, is being charged with killing two men four months after the second rape.

Jamal Blakely, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder with a firearm in the fatal shootings of Mauricio Maldonado Conde, 55, and Adrian Velasquez Baca, 43.

On Feb. 7, 2012, deputies found Conde and Baca dead inside their home in the 600 block of 61st Avenue Terrace East in Bradenton, after getting a 911 call from one of the men’s employer’s who reported not hearing from the victim in days.

Neither of the men, who were roommates, had seen for days before they found dead inside the duplex, neighbors told detectives. One of the neighbors said they heard gunshots two days before.

Blakely is currently in custody at the Santa Rosa Correctional Institution in the Florida Panhandle.

On the morning of Oct. 9, 2011, Blakely pointed a gun at a girl walking down the street in the 1000 block of 23rd Avenue West in Bradenton and demanded money. When she told Blakely she didn’t have any money, Blakely pistol-whipped her and dragged her to a nearby home where he then raped her.

A jury later found him guilty of sexual battery of a child 12 years old or older with a deadly weapon, attempted armed robbery with a weapon and kidnapping. He was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

On June 5, 2012, Blakely broke into the home of a 62-year-old Bradenton woman, pistol whipped her, robbed her of $800 and a gold necklace and then raped her. He pleaded no contest to charges of armed home invasion and sexual battery with a deadly weapon in 2015 in that case and was sentenced to more than 21 years in prison.

Both sentences are running concurrently.

Blakely’s criminal history also includes convictions for possession of marijuana, burglary of an unoccupied structure, felony criminal mischief and obstruction.