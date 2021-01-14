Grand juries meet in Bradenton for first time since COVID. They deliver 4 murder indictments

Grand juries convened this week in Bradenton, handing up indictments in four unrelated murder cases. It was the first time grand juries were able to be meet in Bradenton since last March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The defendants in all the cases now have one more thing in common — they each are facing life in prison or death if convicted of the charges brought against them.

Julian Castillo Ortiz, 39, Devante Kinsley, 28, Coty Paulk, 22, and Joseph Russell, 45, are each charged with first-degree murder.

All four are being held at the Manatee County jail without bond.

Castillo charged with killing mother of 4

On the Sunday morning of Aug. 2, Palmetto police officers responded to a report of a stabbing at the home Castillo Ortiz shared with Jessica Martinez-Lumbreras, 29, and their four children in the 1200 block of Second Avenue West. Inside, they found the mother of four with multiple stab wounds.

Detectives later learned that couple had began arguing while hosting a party the night before, which escalated and turned violent after guests left.

Castillo Ortiz was initially charged with second-degree murder in August.

Kinsley charged with death in botched robbery

On the night of Oct. 17, 2019, Bradenton police found Michael Briles dead inside his apartment in the 2400 block of 11th Street West, after several of his neighbors reported hearing gunshots.

Police later identified two suspects, Kinsley and Tyler Sager, 22. Both men were apprehended by police in Bay City, Mich., last July. Sager is charged with principal to second-degree murder.

According to police, Kinsley shot Briles during a botched armed robbery.

At 10:16 p.m. on Thursday, paramedics were dispatched to the 2400 block of 11th Street West where Michael Briles was found and declared dead.

Russell upset about texts to his girlfriend, cops say

Late on Aug. 29, 2015, David Ritch had walked into the Walgreens at 5945 U.S. 301 N. in Ellenton after being shot while walking along the roadway, he later told detectives at a local hospital. Someone had shined a light on him and then shot him, he said, but he could not provide any details before he died the next day.

Detectives later learned that Russell had been upset that Ritch was texting his girlfriend and Russell threatened Ritch. New evidence years later gave detectives enough probable cause to arrest Russell and charge him with the fatal shooting.

Paulk is fourth suspect in Bradenton smoke shop slaying

Paulk is the fourth suspect to be indicted on a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of Mohammed Hamed at the Green Galaxy Smoke and Vape Shop in Bradenton during an armed robbery in September 2019. Others charged are Amado Zeppi — the alleged gunman — James Brewer and Michael Hepner.