2 more suspects arrested in smoke shop murder case, cops say

A man was found dead inside a Bradenton business early September 18, 2019, the victim of an apparent homicide, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Two more suspects have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Mohammed Hamed, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday afternoon.

Deputies say James Brewer, 19, and Michael Hepner, 21, were accomplices in the robbery and shooting of Hamed, a 23-year-old who ran the Green Galaxy Smoke and Vape Shop with his brother. The suspected shooter, 20-year-old Amado Zeppi, was arrested Thursday.

Sheriff’s office investigators say Brewer entered the store Thursday night to district Hamed, while Zeppi and another male, both wearing items to cover their faces, entered the shop armed with an SKS rifle with a bayonet attached. Zeppi reportedly struck Hamed with the bayonet and accidentally fired the weapon, shooting the store owner in the head.

Hepner drove the getaway vehicle, investigators say. According to the sheriff’s office, the identity of the additional suspect who entered the shop with Zeppi is still unknown.

Anyone with information about this case is can call the sheriff’s office at (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-TIPS.

