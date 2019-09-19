Shooter in Bradenton smoke shop killing charged with murder, cops say

Homicide at smoke shop in Bradenton under investigation A man was found dead inside a Bradenton business early September 18, 2019, the victim of an apparent homicide, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A man was found dead inside a Bradenton business early September 18, 2019, the victim of an apparent homicide, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of one of the owners of a Bradenton smoke shop. Investigators say they continue to search for two other suspects.

Amado Zeppi, 24, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Investigators say he fired the shots that killed Mohammed Hamed, 23, late Tuesday in the back room of the Green Galaxy Smoke Shop, 3212 First St., according to a news release from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

“Subsequent investigation led to the recovery of both weapons used in the offense and some other evidence,” the release states. “Detectives are sill looking for two other suspects involved in the case.”

Hamed was killed about 11 p.m. Tuesday during what detectives said was an attempted robbery. Deputies found Hamed’s body after they were alerted by his brother, who was in Tampa and witnessed via the store’s video surveillance system two men holding his brother to the ground at gunpoint, according to the sheriff’s office.

