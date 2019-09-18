Man found dead in Bradenton smoke shop. Cops say it’s an ‘apparent homicide’

BRADENTON HERALD DEVELOPING STORY We are gathering more information on this developing story. Check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK We are gathering more information on this developing story. Check back for updates.

A man was found dead inside a Bradenton business early Wednesday, the victim of an apparent homicide, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

About 4 a.m., the sheriff’s office tweeted that detectives were invesigating the death of a man found inside the Green Galaxy Smoke Shop, 3212 First St., Bradenton.

Other details, including the victim’s name, were not immediately available.

The sheriff’s office said they will release more details as more information becomes available.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Detectives are investigating an apparent homicide. One adult male has been found dead inside the Green Galaxy Smoke Shop (3212 1st St. W., Bradenton) More details later. — Manatee Sheriff (@ManateeSheriff) September 18, 2019

This is a developing story,. Check back for updates.