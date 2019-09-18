Crime

Man found dead in Bradenton smoke shop. Cops say it’s an ‘apparent homicide’

Manatee

A man was found dead inside a Bradenton business early Wednesday, the victim of an apparent homicide, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

About 4 a.m., the sheriff’s office tweeted that detectives were invesigating the death of a man found inside the Green Galaxy Smoke Shop, 3212 First St., Bradenton.

Other details, including the victim’s name, were not immediately available.

The sheriff’s office said they will release more details as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story,. Check back for updates.

