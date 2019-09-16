Crime
Bradenton man found dead on Sarasota street, cops say
A Bradenton man was found dead early Monday on a Sarasota street, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the agency’s Facebook page, deputies responded just after 4 a.m. to the 1200 block of Cornish Court for a report of a deceased person lying in the roadway.
Paramedics also responded and pronounced Robert Whitson, 34, of Bradenton, dead at the scene.
Detectives have not released any further information, but are asking the public to call 941-861-4900 if anyone has any information..
“The investigation is ongoing and additional details will be released as they become available,” the release states. “As always, an official cause of death will be determined and released by the Medical Examiner’s Office.”
Four people have been found dead in Sarasota since Friday, but there is no indication the cases are related.
Detectives continue to investigate what they say appears to be a murder-suicide of a 34-year-old Sarasota man and his 2-year-old infant daughter which occurred Friday evening.
Detectives also have not released any further information regarding the death of Mark Bailey, 63, who was found dead lying face down in a Venice pond on Friday.
