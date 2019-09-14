Sarasota man, 2-year-old daughter found dead in murder-suicide, sheriff’s office says

BRADENTON BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

A 34-year-old Sarasota man and his 2-year-old daughter are dead after an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the 3600 block of Stardust Place around 7:30 p.m. on Friday night to reports of a “family disturbance,” according to a news release. Miguel Angel Castillo-Hernandez had reportedly sent text messages to the mother about the death of their child.

The sheriff’s office issued a BOLO search for Castillo-Hernandez and located him and the toddler in a wooded area near the northeast corner of Bee Ridge Road and Honore Avenue. Deputies on the scene attempted aid on both victims but were unsuccessful.

The 2-year-old was taken to Doctors Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities say the investigation is still in the early stages, but both deaths are believed to have been the result of asphyxiation.

According to the sheriff’s office, there are no additional suspects in the case because the deaths are thought to be the result of a murder-suicide.

An official cause of death will be released by the Medical Examiner’s Office at a later date.