Man found dead in water in Sarasota

Just after 1 p.m. today, a man’s body was discovered face down in a body of water in the area of Auburn Road and Point Loop Drive in Sarasota.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and have identified the decease as Mark S. Bailey, 65.

“At this time, Mr. Bailey’s cause of death is unknown, however the investigation active and ongoing,” a sheriff’s office press release states. “As always, an official cause of death will be determined and released by the Medical Examiner’s Office.”

Members of the Sheriff’s Underwater Recovery Force responded to assist in recovering the body.

The sheriff’s office does not expect to release any further information on Friday.