Local

Man found dead in water in Sarasota

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By
Sarasota

Just after 1 p.m. today, a man’s body was discovered face down in a body of water in the area of Auburn Road and Point Loop Drive in Sarasota.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and have identified the decease as Mark S. Bailey, 65.

“At this time, Mr. Bailey’s cause of death is unknown, however the investigation active and ongoing,” a sheriff’s office press release states. “As always, an official cause of death will be determined and released by the Medical Examiner’s Office.”

Members of the Sheriff’s Underwater Recovery Force responded to assist in recovering the body.

The sheriff’s office does not expect to release any further information on Friday.

Mark Young
Breaking News/Real Time Reporter Mark Young began his career in 1996 and has been with the Bradenton Herald since 2014. He has won more than a dozen awards over the years, including the coveted Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting from the Florida Press Club and for beat reporting from the Society for Professional Journalists to name a few. His reporting experience is as diverse as the communities he covers.
Support my work with a digital subscription
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
  Comments  