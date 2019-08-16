Video shows deputy punching Manatee County jail inmate. He could be charged with a crime

Deputy resigns after video shows he punched an inmate. He may face criminal charges, too A Manatee County Sheriff's Office corrections deputy resigned and could face charges after he was caught on video punching an inmate. The State Attorney's Office will determine if the former deputy will face charges. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Manatee County Sheriff's Office corrections deputy resigned and could face charges after he was caught on video punching an inmate. The State Attorney's Office will determine if the former deputy will face charges.

A now-former Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputy is facing a criminal charge after he was caught on video punching an inmate at the county jail.

Louis Valentin, the third deputy this year charged with using excessive force against a jail inmate, resigned on Aug. 8, before he could be fired, the sheriff’s office said Friday.

The sheriff’s office has recommended to the state attorney’s office that Valentin be charged with battery.

At about 1 a.m. on Aug. 4, Valentin went into an inmate’s cell after hearing loud banging and yelling, and immediately punched the inmate in the face. The incident was captured by a surveillance camera at the jail. The sheriff’s office released the video Friday.

“This is not how our deputies are trained, and this type of behavior will not be tolerated at the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff Rick Wells said. “Standards are in place to prevent incidents like this from happening, but when a deputy or employee fails to follow our rules they will face consequences for their actions, to include termination and criminal prosecution.”

Valentin is not the only former deputy currently facing battery charges for abusing an inmate.

Deputy Tyler Lemond was fired on April 24 after an internal affairs investigation concluded he had used excessive force against an inmate. The state attorney’s office has since charged him with misdemeanor battery.

In May, deputy Daniel Bower resigned when an unrelated investigation concluded he had also used excessive force against an inmate. Bower has also since been charged with battery.

And in June, another former deputy, Paul Wagner, took a plea deal and was sentenced to four months in jail for slamming an inmate’s face to the floor in June 2017.

“Recently, there has been a pattern of abusive conduct among a small percentage of the approximately 300 corrections employees, of which those four have been criminally charged,” Wells said. This culture has been identified, and all deputies in our Corrections Bureau are currently going through additional training.”