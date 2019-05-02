Jail deputy fired after video shows excessive force used against inmate, sheriff says

Manatee deputy fired after investigation into excessive force on jail inmate Manatee County Sheriff’s corrections deputy Tyler LeMond, 21, was fired after an internal investigation found his "escalation of force was unwarranted and unreasonable," against an inmate. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Manatee County Sheriff’s corrections deputy Tyler LeMond, 21, was fired after an internal investigation found his "escalation of force was unwarranted and unreasonable," against an inmate.

A former deputy who worked in the Manatee County jail was fired after supervisors reviewed video of an incident involving excessive force with an inmate, according to a news release from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Manatee County Sheriff’s corrections deputy Tyler Lemond, 21, was fired on April 24 after an internal investigation into the incident, the sheriff’s office announced Thursday.

The State Attorney’s Office will decide if a criminal charge of battery will be filed. The sheriff’s office said a capias request was sent to the state attorney on April 16.

The investigation began April 4 after supervisors reviewed video of the March 29 incident. The inmate involved did not file a complaint, according to the news release.

Video from the jail shows Lemond entering the cell and shoving the inmate to the ground. Lemond knees the inmate repeatedly while he is on the ground, being held down by another deputy.

“There is no place for this type of behavior in law enforcement. It will not be tolerated at the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office,” said Manatee Sheriff Rick Wells.

Lemond was hired as a corrections deputy in March of 2017, according to the sheriff’s office.