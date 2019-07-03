Do you know where Irving Zuniga is? A $5,000 reward offered for info on accused killer

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Four days after identifying the primary suspect in the shooting death of 18-year-old Jesus Molina, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information on his alleged killer.

Molina was found lying in the grass in the 1200 block of 61st St. East/Palm View Road in Palmetto. Deputies say they believe Irving Zuniga, 28, is the man who shot him and dumped his body.

According to the sheriff’s office, Zuniga has previously been arrested on drug charges, disorderly conduct in 2016, grand theft of a firearm and aggravated assault. Deputies obtained a warrant for his arrest Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with information on Zuniga’s whereabouts can call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011 or Manatee Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-TIPS (8477). Combined with a reward of up to $3,000 from Crime Stoppers, a tipster stands to earn up to $8,000.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW