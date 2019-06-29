Manatee sheriff’s office investigating a homicide in Palmetto

BRADENTON BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The death of a man whose body was discovered Saturday morning is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

The body of a man in his early 20s was found in the grass along the 1200 block of 61st Street East, according to a news release.

Responding units determined the victim had suffered “homicidal violence,” the report states.

Detectives are currently trying to identify the victim and no other details were available.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

This is a developing story.