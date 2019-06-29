Crime
Manatee sheriff’s office investigating a homicide in Palmetto
BRADENTON BREAKING NEWS
The death of a man whose body was discovered Saturday morning is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
The body of a man in his early 20s was found in the grass along the 1200 block of 61st Street East, according to a news release.
Responding units determined the victim had suffered “homicidal violence,” the report states.
Detectives are currently trying to identify the victim and no other details were available.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
This is a developing story.
