Police identify suspect in killing of 18-year-old found in Palmetto

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has identified a suspect in the murder of an 18-year-old whose body was found Saturday morning in Palmetto.

On Sunday afternoon, the sheriff’s office issued an arrest warrant for Irving Zuniga, 28, in the murder of Jesus Molina, 18.

Molina’s body was discovered around 7:17 a.m. Saturday lying in the grass in the 1200 block of 61st St. East/Palm View Road in Palmetto.

The sheriff’s office said that Molina was shot at an unknown location early Saturday morning and then dumped near 61st Street East.

The body was discovered by a passerby.

Detectives are still investigating what led up to the violence, and no further details or suspected motive were released.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Irving Molina is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-TIPS.