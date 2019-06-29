MCSO investigating a homicide in Palmetto

BRADENTON BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Manatee County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a homicide in Palmetto after a citizen reported a body found this morning around 7:17 a.m.

The body of a Hispanic male was found in the grass along 61st Street East.

Responding units determined the victim suffered trauma consistent with homicidal violence.

Detectives are currently trying to identify the victim and there are no other details available at this time.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

This is a developing story.