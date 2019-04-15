Remains found in Palmetto identified as missing man. It’s being investigated as a homicide

Man taking walk makes grim find on Halloween A man walking through a field in Palmetto discovered what he thought were human remains, later Manatee Sheriff's detectives confirmed they were human. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A man walking through a field in Palmetto discovered what he thought were human remains, later Manatee Sheriff's detectives confirmed they were human.

Human remains found in a field on Halloween have been identified as those of a missing man, and his death is now being investigated as a homicide, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

The remains of Jeremey Joyner were found by a man walking through a field off 16th Avenue East and 61st Street East in Palmetto on Oct. 31, a news release from the sheriff’s office said. The identification was confirmed through DNA by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

When the remains were found, investigators estimated they had been in the field for at least a few months.

Joyner was reported missing on May 25, by his family after he didn’t meet a family member to take them to a doctor’s appointment. He was 36 years old at the time.

Three weeks later, his vehicle was found in a parking lot in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The car was abandoned and personal items were still inside, according to the sheriff’s office.

At the time of his disappearance, investigators believed it was suspicious, but they had no evidence of foul play, according to Monday’s news release.

Joyner’s death is now being investigated as a homicide. However, the manner of death was not provided, with the sheriff’s office citing the investigation.

A $5,000 reward is being offered by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and the Gold Star Club of Manatee County for information leading to an arrest in the investigation. Those with tips should contact the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.