Have you seen one of these 6 Manatee fugitives? If so, you could earn a $3,000 reward

Fugitive who was on America’s Most Wanted caught in Florida After two decades, Michael Eugene Moore, a fugitive featured on “America’s Most Wanted”, was captured after a three-hour standoff in Palm Coast, south of Jacksonville, on January 26, 2019. He was accused of stabbing his wife 33 times in 1996. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK After two decades, Michael Eugene Moore, a fugitive featured on “America’s Most Wanted”, was captured after a three-hour standoff in Palm Coast, south of Jacksonville, on January 26, 2019. He was accused of stabbing his wife 33 times in 1996.

The weekly list of featured fugitives has been updated by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. This week’s changes include the arrest of one suspect and the addition of three new ones.

Deputies say Dorian Brooks, 21, was arrested June 16 on an armed robbery warrant after the sheriff’s office received a tip that he was at his girlfriend’s residence. He is being held on $500 bond at the Manatee County Jail.

According to the sheriff’s office, Robert Condon, 50, is wanted for battery. James Edwards Jr., 46, is wanted for kidnapping and felony battery. Another suspect, 42-year-old Jessica Cox is wanted for violation of probation and possession of a controlled substance.

Authorities are still looking for three other suspects:

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Lovell Hamilton, 29, is wanted for armed burglary.

Abel Duarte, 31, is wanted for violation of probation, battery on a law enforcement officer and possession of a controlled substance.

Takelya Jenkins, 31, is wanted for violation of probation and battery on a law enforcement.

Anyone with information about these fugitives can call the toll-free anonymous tip line at (866) 634-8477 (TIPS) or submit an e-TIP online at www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com. Tipsters are eligible for rewards of up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.