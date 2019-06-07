Have you seen one of these 6 Manatee fugitives? If so, you could earn a $3,000 reward

Fugitive who was on America’s Most Wanted caught in Florida After two decades, Michael Eugene Moore, a fugitive featured on “America’s Most Wanted”, was captured after a three-hour standoff in Palm Coast, south of Jacksonville, on January 26, 2019. He was accused of stabbing his wife 33 times in 1996. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK After two decades, Michael Eugene Moore, a fugitive featured on “America’s Most Wanted”, was captured after a three-hour standoff in Palm Coast, south of Jacksonville, on January 26, 2019. He was accused of stabbing his wife 33 times in 1996.

The weekly list of featured fugitives has been updated by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. This week’s changes include the arrest of one suspect and the addition of two new ones.

Deputies say Darius Ballard, 26, was arrested Wednesday on contempt of court charges. He is being held without bond at the Manatee County Jail.

According to the sheriff’s office, Lovell Hamilton, 29, is wanted for armed burglary. Another suspect, Abel Duarte, 31, is wanted for violation of probation, battery on a law enforcement officer and possession of a controlled substance.

Authorities are also searching for four other suspects:

Dorian Brooks, 21, is wanted for armed robbery.

Takelya Jenkins, 31, is wanted for violation of probation and battery on a law enforcement officer.

Shelby Thompson, 27, is wanted for violation of probation and uttering a forged instrument.

Jennifer Matteau, 43, is wanted for violation of probation and grand theft.

Anyone with information about these fugitives can call the toll-free anonymous tip line at (866) 634-8477 (TIPS) or submit an e-TIP online at www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com. Tipsters are eligible for rewards of up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.