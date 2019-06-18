Hiding under a kitchen sink when the cops come looking didn’t work well for this man

Dumb Criminals: Florida Edition A compilation video showing some of Florida’s dumbest criminals in action. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A compilation video showing some of Florida’s dumbest criminals in action.

A 21-year-old Bradenton man is in custody after he tried to stuff himself under the kitchen sink in an attempt to hide from Manatee County Sheriff’s deputies on June 16, according to the sheriff’s office.

According a report, Dorian Brooks was wanted on an armed robbery warrant and detectives received a tip he was at his girlfriend’s residence in the Oasis Apartments on 18th Street West.

The report states “numerous” units set up surveillance on the apartment, but Brooks was not seen. Believing Brooks to be in the residence, deputies knocked on the door. No one initially answered but after repeated verbal announcements, the female answered.

Police say she denied even knowing Brooks, but she consented to deputies conducting a search of the apartment.

Deputies noted the apartment was sparsely furnished and Brooks was not immediately in sight, but after a further search, they located him hiding in a cabinet under the kitchen sink. He was removed and arrested without further incident and remains in the Manatee County jail.

According to jail records, Brooks has arrests dating back to 2016, including for motor vehicle theft and burglary.