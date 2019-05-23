Myakka City woman’s parents waited for daughter to come home. Now they wonder how she died

Mystery of death behind Dunkin Donuts ongoing Kendra Parsick was found in her red SUV behind Dunkin Donuts on S.R. 70, possibly weeks after she died. Manatee County Sheriff's are investigating, but say they need input from the public. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kendra Parsick was found in her red SUV behind Dunkin Donuts on S.R. 70, possibly weeks after she died. Manatee County Sheriff's are investigating, but say they need input from the public.

It had been a couple weeks since Kendra Parsick’s parents had last seen or heard from her when a homicide detective knocked on their front door on May 17.

What the detective told them still had them still trembling from shock nearly a week later.

“We found a body in your daughter’s car with her purse and keys,” Parsick’s father, David Rollyson, said on Thursday, recalling the detective’s words.

It was not uncommon for Parsick’s family to go a few days without contact with her, but it had never been more than four days. The divorced mother of three, who lived with her parents and 20-year-old son in Myakka City, had insisted on her privacy.

“So we tried to give her that space. That didn’t mean we didn’t look or think about her every day or wonder,” mother Linda Rollyson said. “We tried to call.”

For two days after they last saw her, the Rollysons and their grandson would call, but Parsick’s phone would ring without answer. Their text messages went answered.

After those initial couple days passed, they continued to call but her cell phone stopped ringing and would go straight to voicemail.





Kendra Parsick

Parsick’s whereabouts remained unknown until the early morning of May 17, when an employee at the Dunkin’ Donuts, 14405 State Road 70 E. in Lakewood Ranch, reported that a red SUV had been parked in the lot behind the small strip mall for two to three weeks to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrived to find Parsick dead in the backseat of her SUV, her body badly decomposed.

There was little evidence in her vehicle to indicate how she died, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Randy Warren. She was partially nude, however, detectives told her parents.

Parsick didn’t have enemies or substance abuse issues, her parents said, leaving them on edge as they look to investigators for answers as to why their daughter died and if someone else is responsible.

The dental office in St. Petersburg where Parsick worked had called out of concern and spoke with her parents when she didn’t show up for work.

The medical examiner’s office was unable to confirm her identity until performing an autopsy on Monday, but because her body was so badly decomposed, a cause or manner of death was not able to be determined.

Further testing could take weeks or months, detectives told her parents.





“It’s just hard. It’s just hard, and this is really slow,” Linda Rollyson said.

The sheriff’s office had hoped to learn something about how and when Parsick got to the parking lot behind the Dunkin’ Donuts, but video surveillance footage from the shopping center is only maintained for seven days.

But Parsick’s parents echo the sheriff’s office, that someone had to have seen something.

“Why didn’t someone find that car there for a week,” David Rollyson said, questioning why it took so long for anyone to report his daughter’s vehicle.

Anyone with information should call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477 (TIPS).