A truck was parked behind Dunkin’ Donuts for three weeks. Inside, there was a woman’s body

Detectives are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found inside a truck behind a Dunkin Donuts in Lakewood Ranch, according to Manatee Sheriff Rick Wells. The truck had been there for about three weeks, but the woman’s body was only discovered early Friday morning.

At 6:44 a.m., an employee of the Dunkin Donuts at 14405 State Road 70 E., reported the suspicious vehicle and deputies found the dead woman in the backseat. Her body was so decomposed investigators have been unable to identify her.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, according to Wells.

“Right now, we are really trying to put the pieces together,” he said. “We are just trying to determine if it’s foul play.”

Detectives are working to obtain any surveillance video footage from the area that may give them clues to how long the truck was parked there or perhaps clues into the woman’s death.

“We know that the vehicle was there for quite a while and it’s hard for me to believe nobody saw anything,” Wells said.

The sheriff hopes the news of the discovery of the woman’s body in a red truck may trigger someone’s memory who may have seen something.

Anyone with any information about this case can call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.