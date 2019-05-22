Identity of woman’s body found in vehicle parked at Dunkin’ Donuts for weeks released

What to do if you find a body If you come across a body, here's what you should do. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you come across a body, here's what you should do.

Investigators have identified the woman’s body found in a vehicle Friday on State Road 70 East.

The woman found inside the vehicle was identified as 38-year-old Kendra Lee Parsick.

Parsick’s cause of death has not been determined because of the amount of decomposition, according to a news release.

Her body was found after a Dunkin’ Donuts employee asked deputies to check out a vehicle that had been parked in their lot in the 14000 block of State Road 70 East for about three weeks.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.