Mom arrested after son shot himself. She and boy’s father were dealing drugs, cops say

A Parrish woman has been charged with being negligent in connection to her 12-year-old son shooting himself. She also has been charged with running a drug operation out of their home with the boy’s father.
Rose Kimball Suleiman, 44, surrendered at the Manatee County jail on Friday and was charged with one count of culpable negligence with a firearm causing serious injury to a child, two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance and one count of manufacturing a controlled substance. She was released on Saturday on bonds totaling $24,000.
The couple’s 12-year-old son, who was homeschooled, shot himself in the head on Jan. 9, but investigators have still not ruled whether they think it was accidental or intentional.
When sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call from the couple’s home they found evidence that Haithan Suleiman, 41, and Rose Suleiman were manufacturing synthetic marijuana, “Spice” in the garage. Haitahn Suleiman was arrested earlier this month on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a residence to manufacture a controlled substance, trafficking in synthetic cannabinoids, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
The father is convicted felon so there should not have been a gun in the home.
Comments