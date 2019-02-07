Crime

Evidence of drug operation found in home where boy, 12, shot himself, cops say

By Sara Nealeigh

February 07, 2019 10:13 AM

Parrish

The father of a 12-year-old boy who shot himself in January was arrested after investigators say they found evidence of a synthetic marijuana manufacturing operation inside the family’s Parrish home.

Deputies are still investigating to determine if the shooting was accidental. The boy has been hospitalized since the January incident. According to the sheriff’s office, his condition has improved but he is still receiving treatment.

The boy was found in his bedroom with a gunshot wound to his head by his father, 41-year-old Haithan Suleiman, who went to investigate after he heard a “pop” sound. Upon finding the boy, the parents called 911 and the boy was flown to Bayfront Hospital in St. Petersburg.

The boy is home-schooled and was home with his parents at the time of the shooting..

Detectives who responded to the shooting said they found evidence of a synthetic marijuana, also known as spice, manufacturing operation at the home in the 4000 block of 100th Drive East in Parrish.

Suleiman was arrested Wednesday without incident and taken to the Manatee County jail on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a residence to manufacture a controlled substance, trafficking in synthetic cannabinoids, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Suleiman, Haitha_fitted.jpeg
Manatee County Sheriff's Office

Charges are also pending for the 12-year-old’s mother, according to the sheriff’s office. Information on those charges is forthcoming.

Suleiman was in the living room on Jan. 9 helping his 12-year-old son with homework before the boy got up and went to his bedroom, according to the sheriff’s office.

Multiple investigations were opened after the incident, including one by the Crimes Against Children unit and another by the Narcotics division. The sheriff’s office Child Protection Investigation Division handles all child welfare cases in Manatee County for the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Those investigations are ongoing.

