12-year-old boy shot in Parrish. Cops say it may have been self-inflicted

A 12-year-old boy was airlifted to a hospital after he shot himself at a Parrish home on Wednesday afternoon, according to Manatee County Emergency Communications Center.
At about 3:40 p.m., deputies and paramedics were dispatched to the 4700 block of 100th Drive East, in the Harrison Ranch subdivision, to a report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to a child.
Deputies blocked traffic on U.S. 301 East between the 9600 and 9800 blocks so that an Aeromed transport helicopter could land. The boy, meanwhile, was being treated by paramedics in an ambulance that was standing by.
The boy was not home alone at the time he was shot and investigators with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office are working to determine what happened, but as of now they believe the shooting was self-inflicted, according to Lt. Mark Morie.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.
