Man found shot to death in car in Bradenton

A man was found shot to death after a car he was driving crashed into a ditch in Bradenton late Saturday, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
About 9 p.m., witnesses reported hearing several gunshots and then seeing a vehicle crash into a ditch in the 2600 block of 17th Street East. Responding deputies found a person dead in the driver’s seat., according to a news release.
Witnesses also told deputies they saw a second man get out of the passenger’s side of the vehicle and run away. Deputies searched the area but did not find the possible suspect, according to the report.
The name of the victim was not immediately released, and the case remains under investigation.
This is the second homicide in less than a week in Manatee County.
Sherifff’s detectives are also investigating the death of Antonio Maurice Bradley, 35, who was killed, dumped alongside a road near Myakka City and set on fire. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information on either case can call the sheriff’s offce at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
