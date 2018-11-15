Someone tried to burn a man’s body. Cops say it was a homicide

Detectives are investigating the murder of an unidentified man whose body was found on fire on a rural Manatee County road late Wednesday night.
The man’s body was found on fire by a witness who lives near 11851 MJ Road around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to deputies.
Crews were called to the scene in Myakka City to extinguish the flames.
The man was pronounced dead by EMS at the scene and his death is being investigated as a homicide by the sheriff’s office. The body has since been removed by the medical examiner, who has started the process of identifying the man.
Investigators say it’s not clear how the man got to the west side of MJ Road where he was found.
No other information was immediately released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS or online at manateecrimestoppers.com.
Comments