Deputies investigating burned body found in Myakka City

His body was dumped on side of the road and set on fire. Cops now know his name

By Jessica De Leon

jdeleon@bradenton.com

November 16, 2018 11:12 AM

Manatee

The man who detectives say was killed, dumped alongside a rural Manatee County road and set on fire has been identified, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Antonio Maurice Bradley, 35, was found at about 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, when a nearby Myakka City resident spotted the victim’s body on fire at 11851 MJ road. Firefighters put out the fire and paramedics declared Bradley dead at the scene.

Detectives believe that Bradley may have been killed before being brought to the remote location, dumped and set on fire.

