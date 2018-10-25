Theft suspect tried to buy drugs with fake money, cops say. He could also face murder charge

Police said they arrested Mauriece Ladarhyll McGee Jr. on a theft charge because he used counterfeit money to try to buy a half-pound of marijuana in the parking lot of a Bradenton apartment complex. It was a deception that ended with the shooting of a man who was trying to sell the drugs and a still-mysterious death of his companion, according to investigators.
Detectives say the theft case is connected to their homicide investigation, in which McGee is a “person of interest.”
McGee was arrested late Wednesday night and charged with grand theft. He was booked into the Manatee County jail early Thursday and is being held on a $100,000 bond.
McGee could still face charges for the shooting, including homicide.
McGee appeared briefly before Circuit Judge Teresa Dees on Thursday afternoon for a first appearance hearing during which a public defender questioned probable cause for the arrest, stating that the arrest warrant affidavit did not clearly state what was alleged to have been stolen. But Dees, who said she took time to review the paperwork and applicable law closely prior to the hearing, found that police had probable cause to charge McGee with grand theft because of the allegation he was trying to use counterfeit money to buy drugs.
The public defender also argued the bond amount was excessive for a grand theft charge, despite acknowledging the connection to a homicide investigation. Dees deferred to the judge who signed the warrant charging McGee and set the bond.
Bradenton police have been investigating the shooting since they were called to the scene in the Village at Cortez apartment complex, 4880 51st St. W., Bradenton, on the evening of Oct. 19. A 24-year-old Sarasota man had been shot several times. He was rushed to Blake Medical Center, where he is recovering from his injuries, according to police.
Moments after being called to the shooting, police were summoned to the adjacent Bay Pointe at Cortez condo community where they found 24-year-old Arron Fludd collapsed face down on a sidewalk. He was also rushed to Blake Medical Center.
Police have since confirmed that the two men had been together inside a maroon Toyota Avalon parked in front of the 1200 building inside Village at Cortez, according to Sgt. Anthony Cerniglia
An autopsy performed on Monday was inconclusive in determining a cause or manner of death. The final autopsy results are pending the results of toxicology and further testing of Fludd’s heart, according to Cerniglia.
Neither victim lived in the Village at Cortez apartment complex, according to police.
Using cell phone records, police were able to determine that McGee had arranged with the shooting victim to meet at 8 p.m. outside the Village at Cortez apartment building to buy half a pound of marijuana, exchanging several messages leading up to just moments before the shooting, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.
The shooting victim told detectives that he and Fludd were sitting in the car when as agreed, McGee slid into the backseat and gave them several hundred dollar bills. But when they checked the bills, they realized that two of the bills were fake. McGee then opened the rear passenger door to get out while two other unknown suspects opened both front doors of the car, the victim later told detectives.
The victim remembers being shot in the hand first and then in the knee, according to the report. He attempted to fight the shooter but was then shot in the back. Fludd ran away from the car as did McGee and the others who have not been identified by police.
According to police, the victim has not been very cooperative. He did, however, identify McGee out of a photo line-up after police traced the cell phone number used to to set up the drug deal back to McGee. During a search of the car, investigators say they found two counterfeit $100 bills.
Anyone with information can call the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300 or tips can also be submitted via email at crimetips@cityofbradenton.com. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward up to $3,000, tips can be submitted to Crimestoppers at 1-866-634-8477 or at manateecrimestoppers.com.
