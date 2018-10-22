He was found dead near where another man was shot. Cops think there’s a connection

When a 24-year-old man died after he was found face down within walking distance of where another man was shot Friday night, police suspected it wasn’t just a coincidence.
Police on Monday said the two men had been together in a car when the shooting broke out.
About 8:12 p.m. Friday, Bradenton police were called to the Village of Cortez apartment complex to reports of a shooting. They arrived to find a 24-year-old Sarasota man who had been shot several times while sitting in a parked car.
About five minutes later another 911 call came in from the adjacent condo community, Bay Pointe at Cortez, after Arron Fludd was found collapsed face down on the sidewalk outside one of the buildings along the parking lot.
Fludd, who turned 24 earlier this month, was rushed to Blake Medical Center where he died shortly thereafter. The shooting victime underwent emergency surgery for gunshot wounds to his abdomen, leg and arm. He is recovering and expected to survive.
The timing and close proximity made police suspect that the two incidents were related, even though Fludd had no visible sign of trauma.
Detectives have since learned that both men were in the car together, according to Lt. Brian Thiers. An autopsy was being conducted on Fludd on Monday and will help determine his cause of death.
No suspects have been identified.
Even if Fludd died from a medical episode such as a heart attacks, the shooter or shooters could still face felony murder charges if his death was related to his fleeing the shooting. Police will pursue those charges if the evidence supports that, Thiers confirmed.
