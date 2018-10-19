Man shot multiple times in apartment complex, police say. Another person died nearby

Bradenton Police responded to reports of a shooting around 8:12 p.m. Friday at the Village at Cortez apartment complex in the 4800 block of 51st St. W.
Two victims were taken to Blake Medical Center, according to Lt. Brian Thiers.
One neighbor, who asked not to be named, said she heard the shots and came outside to find people standing around.
“So I went to the car and just prayed with him until the police came,” she said.
The man was by himself, she said standing near a maroon four-door Toyota Avalon that quickly became the center of the crime scene. Crime scene investigators searched the area for evidence using flashlights and metal detectors. A gathering of about 30 residents watched from the edges of the yellow crime scene tape.
“It looked like it grazed his arm, took a chunk out,” the witness said. “He kept saying he was shot in the stomach and leg.”
Police also responded to a report of a man found lying face down at the neighboring Bay Pointe at Cortez complex. Thiers said the call came in five minutes after the first and could be related.
EMS personnel performed CPR and transported him to Blake, but he was declared dead around 9:10 p.m. His body did not show any obvious signs of trauma, according to police.
The victim of the shooting was in surgery at Blake Hospital as of 10 p.m. Friday. Further updates were not immediately available.
Police investigators are working to confirm whether the two events are connected.
