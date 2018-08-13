Bradenton woman went to home to buy drugs, cops say. Instead, she was kidnapped and shot

A Bradenton woman told investigators her drug dealer and the dealer’s boyfriend kidnapped,shot her and left her for dead, after they accused her of stealing money from them, according to Bradenton police.
The woman had gone to the dealer’s home early Thursday to buy drugs. Instead, the suspects pistol-whipped the woman, forced her into a car at gunpoint and drove her about a mile away where they told her to run for her life and then shot her, according to documents filed in the case.
The 36-year-old victim didn’t die but was rushed to Blake Medical Center where she is recovering after undergoing multiple surgeries for injuries to her neck, head, torso and leg, police said.
Police got a break in the case on Saturday, when investigators were finally able to speak with the victim.
Within hours Bradenton police detectives arrested Lakesha Lashawn “Kesha Dawes” Rapolla, 39, and her boyfriend Andre “Joe” Romilus, 25. They each face charges of attempted second-degree murder and armed kidnapping.
Both remained in the Manatee County jail as of Monday afternoon. Rapolla is being held on bonds totaling $500,000 and Romilus is being held on bonds totaling $750,000.
The victim, who police said is possibly a heroin addict, had been living with her grandmother up until about a month ago and her family didn’t know where she was staying at the time when she was shot.
Early Thursday, the victim told police she went Rapolla’s home in the 1900 block of Sixth Avenue East to buy drugs from her, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. But as soon as Rapolla opened the front door, she and Romilus accused the victim of stealing money from them, and pistol-whipped her in the head.
Romilus put a rifle to the victim’s head and forced her into the backseat of Rapolla’s car, a 2011 maroon four-door Ford. Rapolla, armed with a handgun, drove the car as Romilus sat in the backseat while holding a gun to the victim’s head and asking where the money was.
The victim recalled passing 28th Street, the suspects taking her out of the car and Romilus telling her to run to the bushes or they would shoot her. Instead, the victim just stood facing the couple, not thinking they were going to shoot her, according to police.
But Rapolla and Romilus both shot her, she told detectives.
One witness told police he saw a compact red car speeding away from the scene after hearing gunshots and he then ran over to the victim’s aid. Another neighbor who heard and saw the flashes of the gunshots from her living room window also ran outside to where the victim lay bleeding in the middle of 2900 block of 11th Avenue East.
The victim told police she had her cell phone, fur-lined slide sandles and her purse when she went to Rapolla’s home, but police didn’t find any those things at the scene or in her possession. Several .223-caliber bullet casings were found not far from the puddle of blood where the victim was found.
Romilus’ prior convictions include for grand theft and burglary of an unoccupied structure. His arrest history also includes charges of violation of probation, armed home invasion and possession of cannabis.
Anyone with any information about this case can call Bradenton police Detective Christopher Deshaies at 941-932-9329. Information can also be emailed to crimetips@cityofbradenton.com. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward up to $1,000, tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477 (TIPS) or an e-tip can be submitted online at manateecrimestoppers.com.
