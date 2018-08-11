Man, woman tried to kill Bradenton woman, cops say

A man and a woman face attempted murder and kidnapping charges in the shooting of another woman in Bradenton.
Andre Romilus and Lakesha Rapolla were arrested, after SWAT officers and detectives served a search warrant Saturday evening at a residence in the 1900 block of Sixth Avenue East, Bradenton, according to a news release.
They each face charges of attempted second-degree murder and armed kidnapping, police said.
Two-and-a-half days earlier, at about 5:50 a.m. Thursday, police had responded to reports of a shooting in the 2800 block of 11th Avenue East. There, they found a woman who had been shot in the upper body, according to police.
The woman has undergone several surgeries and remains hospitalized, police said late Saturday.
Police arrested Romilus and Rapolla, after detectives were able to identify them as suspects, according to police.
Other details of the investigation were not included in the police department’s news release, which was posted on Twitter.
Booking information for the pair was not available late Saturday on the Manatee County jail website.
Comments