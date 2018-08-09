Woman shot in Bradenton roadway early Thursday

Bradenton police are investigating a shooting on 11th Avenue East that left a woman injured early Thursday.
At about 6 a.m., the Bradenton Police Department received multiple 911 calls from witnesses reporting a shooting in the 2900 block of 11th Avenue East, according to Lt. Brian Thiers.
Police arrived to find a woman shot in the torso. She was taken to Blake Medical Center, where she was to undergo surgery.
Detectives were at the scene speaking with witnesses and canvassing the neighborhood for surveillance video that may have captured the shooting or events leading up to the incident.
Police found bullet casings in the roadway, according to Thiers.
Witnesses, however, have been providing police with conflicting descriptions of the vehicle seen fleeing the scene.
