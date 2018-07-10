Suspect in Holmes Beach burglary and attack faces new charges in previous crime, authorities say

After bonding out of his arrest on charges in a burglary and battery that occurred on Holmes Beach, Mark Snyder, 55, is behind bars again — this time for a case that previously occurred on Anna Maria Island.
Snyder was arrested on July 3 after an incident that sent one person over the age of 65 to a hospital. Deputies say a woman came home to find an unknown man, later identified as Snyder, in her bedroom. He struck her, causing her to bleed, before leaving the scene with stolen property.
Detective Sergeant Brian Hall of Holmes Beach Police began an investigation. According to a probable cause affidavit, a search of Snyder's storage unit in the 8400 block of Cortez Road West revealed several stolen firearms — one of which was reported missing after a burglary on Anna Maria Island in May.
On May 15, a resident left her home in the 150 block of Crescent Drive on Anna Maria and came back the same day. The next day, the affidavit says, she noticed "numerous boxes and jewelry trays strewn about" her closet and discovered that her home had been burglarized. Reported missing were purses, jewelry, money and a Smith & Wesson .38 caliber handgun.
Deputies of the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said the suspect entered the home through an unlocked door. The case was rendered inactive because no leads were generated at the time.
On Tuesday, Snyder was charged with one count of armed burglary in connection to the May 15 case. Jail records indicate he is being held on a $2,000 bond.
Other items discovered in his storage unit included Ziploc bags full of jewelry, logs of eBay transactions conducted by Snyder and Post-It notes with descriptions of houses and various names, the affidavit says. A bicycle stolen from the sheriff's office and a picture stolen from the Holmes Beach case were also found.
According to the manager of the storage facility, Snyder had been renting his unit since 2012.
Sheriff's office spokesman Dave Bristow says the investigation remains ongoing.
