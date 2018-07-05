Arrest made in Holmes Beach attack and burglary, police say

Holmes Beach police announced they made an arrest in connection with a burglary and attack that sent one person to the hospital last week.
The person arrested was not identified in the Facebook post announcing the arrest Wednesday. The post said the suspect confessed to police.
A tip led Holmes Beach police to the vehicle and the person they believe was caught on video entering a home in the 500 block of 75th Street, according to the department's post.
Last week, a Holmes Beach woman told police she found a man in her bedroom when she came home. The man hit her in the face causing her to bleed. She was taken to the hospital and was released a day later.
Tuesday, a series of videos posted to social media showed a vehicle on 75th Street and a suspect walking up to a home on the same street, later leaving with what appeared to be duffel bags.
Police noted in the post the surveillance video from a resident was "instrumental in solving the case," and encouraged others to provide the department information about their own surveillance camera locations.
Comments