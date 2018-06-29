Police investigating burglary, attack on Holmes Beach

The Holmes Beach Police Department is looking for a suspect in a burglary and assault that occurred on Thursday in the 500 block of 75th Street.
Around 2 p.m., a Holmes Beach resident came home to find an unidentified man in her bedroom. Police reports say the man knocked her down and then fled the area.
The victim described the suspect as a white male about 20-30 years old with short, dark hair, wearing a dark shirt and dark shorts. He also was wearing a ball cap and what deputies describe as "a painter's mask," according to a police report.
The victim told officers that she came home, set down her purse and then walked into her bedroom, where she encountered the suspect. She said the suspect "came at her," striking her in the face, and she fought him but didn't remember calling 911.
Responding officers reported that the victim was "bleeding profusely" when they arrived, with obvious signs of trauma to her face and head. She was transported to Blake Medical Center, where she was in stable condition.
Although deputies do not have an itemized list of what was taken, the victim's purse, along with her wallet and cash, were found close to the front door, covered in blood.
Deputies were unable to locate signs of forced entry, but it appeared the suspect entered through an unlocked rear door. Nearby surveillance cameras were noted in the investigation.
Holmes Beach Chief of Police William Tokajer urges residents to lock their doors before they leave.
"We have 40,000 wonderful residents at Holmes Beach," Tokajer said. And with 60,000 visitors expected this Fourth of July holiday, "not all of them are welcome guests."
