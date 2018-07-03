Surveillance video shows suspect before burglary and attack on Holmes Beach woman

The Holmes Beach Police Department released surveillance footage showing the suspect in a burglary and attack that left one person over the age of 65 hospitalized last week.
A series of videos was uploaded to the police department's Facebook page on Tuesday. They have been edited together for time.
The first video appears to show a gray Nissan Maxima, made between 2000 and 2003, entering a driveway on 75th Street and then backing out shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. Another video shows the Nissan parking further down the street around 1:37 p.m.
A third video, captured only minutes later, shows the suspect walking up to a house in the 500 block on 75th Street. The suspect is seen wearing dark clothes, a black backpack and what appears to be a sun hat.
A bulletin posted by the police department also described the suspect as a thin, white male of about 6 feet. The victim said the suspect was wearing a "painter's mask," according to the police report.
The last video shows the suspect leaving the house shortly after 2 p.m. The suspect appears to be carrying duffel bags in each hand.
Around 2 p.m. on Thursday, a Holmes Beach resident reported finding an unknown man in her bedroom.
The victim told officers that she came home, set down her purse and then walked into her bedroom, where the suspect "came at her," striking her in the face. She said she fought him but didn't remember calling 911.
When deputies arrived, the victim was "bleeding profusely" with obvious signs of trauma to her face and head. She was transported to Blake Medical Center in stable condition and released the next day.
Although deputies did not have an itemized list of what was taken, the victim reported jewelry missing. Her purse, along with her wallet and cash, were found covered in blood near the front door.
Deputies were unable to locate signs of forced entry, and it appeared the suspect entered through an unlocked rear door.
Anyone with information is asked to call 941-778-2677.
