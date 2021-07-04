Local

Fourth of July fireworks show returns to Manatee River. What will the weather be like?

Herald staff report

Manatee

The Bradenton area’s biggest Fourth of July party, capped off by a fireworks show over the Manatee River returns Sunday after a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But will the weather, including the approaching Tropical Storm Elsa, cooperate?

Palmetto Fourth Fest, featuring a concert by country superstar Wynonna Judd, is set to start at 5 p.m. at Sutton Park, 1036 Sixth St., Palmetto.

The fireworks display over the Manatee River, visible from both Palmetto and the Bradenton Riverwalk, should start by about 9:30 p.m.

Tropical Storm Elsa is not forecast to start shaping Manatee County’s weather until Tuesday. And in a break from the weather pattern over the past several days marked by afternoon and evening downpours, the National Weather Service says Sunday evening could be about perfect for a fireworks show.

The Weather Service says Independence Day should be mostly sunny and hot, with a high temperature and a 20% chance of isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. For Sunday evening, forecasters are calling for partly cloudy skies and a low of 75. There was no chance of rain.

