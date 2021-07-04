Fourth of July fireworks show returns to Manatee River. What will the weather be like?

The Bradenton area’s biggest Fourth of July party, capped off by a fireworks show over the Manatee River returns Sunday after a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But will the weather, including the approaching Tropical Storm Elsa, cooperate?

Palmetto Fourth Fest, featuring a concert by country superstar Wynonna Judd, is set to start at 5 p.m. at Sutton Park, 1036 Sixth St., Palmetto.

The fireworks display over the Manatee River, visible from both Palmetto and the Bradenton Riverwalk, should start by about 9:30 p.m.

Tropical Storm Elsa is not forecast to start shaping Manatee County’s weather until Tuesday. And in a break from the weather pattern over the past several days marked by afternoon and evening downpours, the National Weather Service says Sunday evening could be about perfect for a fireworks show.

The Weather Service says Independence Day should be mostly sunny and hot, with a high temperature and a 20% chance of isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. For Sunday evening, forecasters are calling for partly cloudy skies and a low of 75. There was no chance of rain.