Fourth of July festival returns to Palmetto with fireworks and ‘a big name’ in country music

Country music and soul singer Wynonna Judd, along with her new band, The Big Noise, will headline the return of Palmetto’s Fourth of July Festival at Sutton Park, after COVID-19 canceled last year’s event.

Sutton Park is located at 1036 Sixth St. W. in Palmetto.

The annual fireworks show also returns to light up the Manatee River this Fourth of July, in partnership with the cities of Bradenton and Palmetto, as well as Manatee County.

According to Palmetto Community Redevelopment Agency Director Jeff Burton, Judd was under contract to perform at the festival for two years, “so we have been waiting for COVID to end so we can fulfill the contract with her.”

“She’s a very big name so hopefully we’ll draw a large crowd,” he said.

Some of the other activities the CRA has been adding for the festival, such as a children’s area, will not occur this year. Burton said only the fireworks and concerts will take place this year.

The band His Country will open for Judd and a DJ will kick off the music around 5 p.m. His Country is Palmetto Police Department’s own Sgt. Duane Kauffman.

Judd is expected to take the stage at around 7:30 p.m. and will perform a full concert leading up to the fireworks.

People will have about 20 minutes after the concert, expected to end between 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., to make their way to the Manatee River to enjoy the fireworks show.

The festival, including the concerts, isfree and there is no reserved seating, so come early and bring your own chairs.

“We are keeping it simple this year, getting through the first Fourth of July after COVID,” Burton said.

The Green Bridge will close to traffic about an hour before the fireworks show, during the show and for about an hour afterward. People will not be allowed on the bridge during the show.

“You should expect, if you want to come over for the concert to get there at least an hour ahead of time,” Burton said.

Coolers with drinks will be allowed, but no alcohol will be permitted. There will be a few Palmetto-based vendors on site.

The fireworks show is subject to cancellation in the event of bad weather.