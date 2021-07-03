It’s the Fourth of July. Where can you see fireworks shows in Bradenton and Sarasota?

A traditional way to celebrate the nation’s birthday on the Fourth of July, and maybe a day earlier, is with a big fireworks show. Making them a little extra special this year is that most of last year’s celebrations were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are some big displays planned for Bradenton, Palmetto and Sarasota.

Nathan Benderson Park will get the Independence Day fun started early with Fireworks on the Lake on Saturday. The event includes exhibits, a car show, live music, food, a run and other family fun. A fireworks display will top off the evening.

The event is free to attend, but there is a fee to park in nearby lots.

Details: July 3. Gates open at 5 p.m.; music starts at 5:30 p.m.; fireworks launch after 9 p.m. Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota. Admission is free. Parking is $20 on Regatta Island and $15 in the park’s south lot ($40 for recreational vehicles).

Info: nathanbendersonpark.org.

Palmetto Fourth Fest: Palmetto has snagged country, blues and Americana superstar Wynonna Judd and her band The Big Noise to headline this year’s Fourth Fest at Sutton Park.

A DJ and local band His Country will open the show. Judd is expected to take the stage around 7:30 p.m.

In addition to live music, local vendors will be set up at the event offering food and drink.

The festival is free to attend. There’s no reserved seating, so you may want to get to the park early with your lawn chairs or blanket to stake out a spot. Personal coolers, food and drinks are allowed; alcohol is not.

A fireworks show over the Manatee River sponsored by Palmetto, Bradenton and Manatee County will follow the concert.

Details: Fourth Fest kicks off at 5 p.m. Sunday. Fireworks begin around 9:30 p.m. Sutton Park, 1036 Sixth St. W., Palmetto. Free.

Info: facebook.com/palmettocra.

Manatee River fireworks show: Palmetto and Bradenton share the love on the Fourth of July with a fireworks display that is visible on both sides of the Manatee River. So grab a spot on the Bradenton Riverwalk, Riverside Drive, a waterfront restaurant or a friend’s boat deck to enjoy the show.

Details: Fireworks are set to begin around 9:30 p.m. July 4 over the Manatee River.

“Fireworks, Food & Fun” at The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature is another way to enjoy this year’s Manatee River fireworks show. The event includes food, kids activities and a guaranteed good view of the pyrotechnics in the museum’s Riverside Plaza. Bring a chair or blanket and get comfy. Boxed barbecue meals provided by Nancy’s Bar-B-Q from Lakewood Ranch will be available for an extra charge. There are four admission options available:

Single admission without food: $20.

Single admission with one boxed meal: $40.

Family admission for four without food: $70.

Family admission for four with four boxed meals: $150.

Details: Doors open 6:30 p.m. July 4. Food served at 7 p.m. Fireworks begin around 9:30 p.m. $20-$150. Kids 4 and under: Free.

Info: bishopscience.org.

Siesta Key fireworks: If you want a front-row seat to fireworks near the beach, Siesta Key’s annual fireworks show may be the one for you. The show launches around dusk from near Siesta Key Public Beach and is free to the public.

Details: Fireworks set to launch at dusk on Sunday at Siesta Key Public Beach.

Info: my.siestakeychamber.com.

The Sarasota Bayfront fireworks show is back this year to light up downtown and Sarasota Bay.

The fireworks show is the grand finale of the Suncoast Summer Fest (previously the Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix Festival), which is set to take place from June 24-July 4 and includes powerboat races and other community events.

Details: Fireworks to launch around 9 p.m. Sunday from near Bayfront Park, 5 Bayfront Drive, Sarasota.