Bradenton man dies a day after he was hit on moped, FHP says 

A 29-year-old Bradenton man has died from his injuries after he was in a crash on a moped over the weekend, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The accident happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday on State Road 70 in Manatee County.

Troopers say the 29-year-old was driving west on State Road 70, approaching 34th Street West, when an SUV struck his moped from behind.

The man came off of the moped as it flipped after the collision, troopers say. He was taken to Blake Medical Center for treatment. He died Monday.

FHP did not identify the moped driver. Troopers disclosed that he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver and sole occupant of the SUV, a 52-year-old Bradenton man, was uninjured in the crash, according to FHP. The agency said that the crash remains under investigation.